TOBY SHAPSHAK: How to Trump a space launch
Despite the US president’s actions on the WHO and Hong Kong’s special status, the big news was his Twitter tirade
04 June 2020 - 05:00
The first private launch of humans from Earth and the docking with the International Space Station (ISS) was the big success of the weekend. But there was actually a bigger story in tech in the past week.
Not to say that the first nongovernment space flight of two US astronauts — Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — wasn’t big news. It is worth stopping to celebrate the moment. The launch was the culmination of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s dream to fly people into space.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now