TOBY SHAPSHAK: How to Trump a space launch

The first private launch of humans from Earth and the docking with the International Space Station (ISS) was the big success of the weekend. But there was actually a bigger story in tech in the past week.

Not to say that the first nongovernment space flight of two US astronauts — Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — wasn’t big news. It is worth stopping to celebrate the moment. The launch was the culmination of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s dream to fly people into space.