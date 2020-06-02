The Insurrection Act means Trump may be able to get the military

Nevertheless, it’s worth looking closely at the law in question. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 might ring a faint bell: it’s the law that says the president can’t use the military to enforce the law without authorisation from Congress. The Insurrection Act is even more obscure. But it’s also more important right now.

That’s because it is an act of Congress that authorises use of the military to enforce the law in some circumstances. In other words, it functions as an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act.

The Insurrection Act has a few parts. The first says that when there is an insurrection against a state and the state legislature — or, if it’s unable to convene, the governor — asks the president for help, then the president may send federal troops. This provision is not relevant under present circumstances. As of Monday night, no state had asked for the president to send in the US military. And even if they did, it’s doubtful that the protests count as “insurrection ... against” state governments. They are just protests, and the looting is just looting.

The second part of the Insurrection Act says that the president can call out federal troops to enforce federal law if the president “considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the US, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the US in any state by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings”.

This rather cumbersome language also does not seem to apply to the current circumstances. There is certainly no rebellion. The protesters might qualify as “assemblages” but they are not making it impractical to enforce federal law in ordinary “judicial proceedings”. The courts are open, and both state and federal law are in force to punish lawbreakers.

That property crime is taking place can’t be a basis to invoke this law — otherwise the president could invoke it at any time anywhere in the country where crimes take place.