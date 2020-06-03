Opinion / Columnists PALESA MORUDU: George Floyd’s death ushers in a US summer of discontent BL PREMIUM

The May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police marks a turning point in US politics.

On Monday evening at the White House, President Donald Trump escalated the US’s political crisis. As the cops launched stun grenades and teargas at peaceful protesters across the street, Trump declared himself “your president of law and order”, and threatened to send thousands of US troops into US cities.