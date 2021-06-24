NICKY NEWTON-KING: The Jabu Mabuza I knew

When Zuma recalled Gordhan as finance minister in March 2016, Jabu and I were in London on a National Treasury roadshow. After we had processed the initial shock and navigated a full slate of ratings agency meetings that day with Gordhan, Jabu joined a surreal dinner with those of us still left in the UK.

That night he was reflective, realistic and calm, concerned to make sure that the young Treasury team in particular felt supported for the road ahead. It is moments like that which forge a deep camaraderie — something which was called upon on many subsequent occassions.

When SA began to connect the dots of state capture, it was Jabu who led business’s fight against the rot. If the headlines at the time were heart-stopping, they were nothing compared to the bare-knuckled discussions Jabu brokered between political and business leaders.

Even in the darkest moments of that period, he would take the time to share a good story with a deep chuckle and a smile which creased the sides of his eyes: it was often an icebreaker, designed to cement a connection before he moved on to more serious issues. And he led by example, with seemingly indefatigable energy, tackling one high-stakes discussion after another. He kept a pace many of us struggled to keep up with.

In all these moments, in the midst of high-octane discussions, Jabu could be counted on to distil the complexity and convey uncomfortable truths to those who needed to hear them. He’d often do it with an almost avuncular tone, or a slight tilt of his head, but it was always in a manner which left no doubt as to the message.

His gentle demeanour belied his steel, masking just how courageous he was willing to be, in a way few of us would have been prepared to follow. And each time Jabu was needed to speak to ratings agencies, attend investment roadshows or accompany the Treasury on its international roadshows, he was there. It was a measure of the man that he’d always be properly prepared and fully engaged, notwithstanding his numerous other commitments.

Jabu commanded a room without demanding it. Yet he still made time for a quiet word with the most junior person around him, sharing advice, encouraging, or just listening. He was a leader to emulate.

For me, it was a privilege to walk part of this journey with him. We often use the word casually, but Jabu really was a giant among men, who stood up when his country needed him. And now we are immeasurably poorer for having lost him.

Newton-King is the former CEO of the JSE