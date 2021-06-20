Opinion HILARY JOFFE: Farewell Jabu, an inspiring giant among our business leaders Mabuza had an almost folksy ability to speak truth to power in a way that gained trust BL PREMIUM

He always wore a jaunty hat, and he was a man of many hats. Those hats were critical to bringing business and the government together to fight for SA at a critical time. And the tragic loss this week of the late, great Jabu Mabuza is an occasion to reflect on that time, and the remarkable effort he led.

When the CEOs of most of SA's largest companies got together at the beginning of 2016 to work with the government to try to reassure investors and rating agencies in the wake of the Nenegate debacle, it was Mabuza they chose to lead them in what became the CEO Initiative...