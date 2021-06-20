Tribute
Jabu Mabuza: From taxi driver to influential business leader 1958-2021
He had a long list of directorships, among them lead independent nonexecutive director of MultiChoice
20 June 2021 - 00:06
Jabulane (Jabu) Mabuza, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 63 from Covid-19, started as a taxi driver and became one of SA's most respected business leaders.
He was both a pioneer and a disrupter. He helped break down the walls between black and white business as a highly successful entrepreneur, chair of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), president of Business Unity SA and leader of the CEO Initiative...
