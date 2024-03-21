Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ditch cadre deployment

Rescuing South Africa from collapse requires more than private capital; so are competent, qualified and politically neutral officials

21 March 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

This week’s Sunday Times front page headline, referring to the ANC’s decision to partially privatise SAA, quoting President Cyril Ramaphosa, reads: “No wholesale sell-off but we need private capital.” 

This illustrates the duality (or is it duplicity?) of the various factions of the ANC. On the one hand there is the realisation that the private sector should be involved in “saving” SAA from collapse. On the other hand is the other section (Cosatu and the SACP), which demands complete state control.

The facts are the collapse of SAA (and for that matter just about every other state-owned entity under the ANC administration) are a result of the continued insistence by the party and Ramaphosa on implementing cadre deployment. It is South Africa’s tragedy that while there are apparently no longer any qualified cadres available, the ANC still insists on dredging the reserves of incompetent party loyalists — come what may.

Not only is “private capital” needed to come to the rescue; so are competent, qualified and efficient, politically neutral officials. The owners of the private capital aren’t keen to invest in ANC-induced incompetence.

The indications are that there is more than enough private capital available in South Africa. However, what Ramaphosa and the ANC caucus, together with their Cosatu and SACP partners, should realise is that their partisan policies have failed.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Upside to cadre deployment struggle

It's 1:1 in the war between the DA and the ANC over cadre deployment. The opposition party won the opening skirmish, but a high court ruling this ...
Features
3 weeks ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC in a dead-end street

The ANC is out of excuses and out of ideas, if the cadre deployment fracas and election manifesto are anything to go by
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Now DA guns for ANC cadre deployment in provinces and regions

One document the ‘smoking gun’ confirming the existence of additional deployment committees
Politics
3 weeks ago

ANC concedes cadre deployment weak and subject to abuse

Party's secretary-general however says the policy should not be discarded
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fasten your seat belts, taxpayers
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: It’s the same old Zuma, back again
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Reports of the ANC’s death are ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
EDITORIAL: No water, no problem
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DEON GOUWS: The Wolf of Dorp Street
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.