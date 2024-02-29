the body politic
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC in a dead-end street
The ANC is out of excuses and out of ideas, if the cadre deployment fracas and election manifesto are anything to go by
29 February 2024 - 05:00
The digital “dog ate my homework”. That’s the best the ANC could do when it reached into its party bag of excuses to head off the DA last week.
After a herculean legal tussle, the opposition party finally won its bid to have the ruling party hand over records related to cadre deployment. Only, some of those from December 2012 to December 2017 — when President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the cadre deployment committee — are conveniently missing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.