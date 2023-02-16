Features / Cover Story

Replacing André de Ruyter: who dares apply?

Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose, Natasha Marrian and Marc Hasenfuss

 “Most other people in a job like mine would have a therapist. I have a toxicologist,” says outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. 

It’s an acerbic aside, referencing the fact that he was poisoned with cyanide at his office in Megawatt Park in December. But it also speaks to the realpolitik of survival in what might be the worst job in the country. ..

