Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhize has only himself to blame

The real tragedy in all of this is just how low the bar has been set by Cyril Ramaphosa

26 May 2022 - 05:00
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
I agree with Sam Mkokeli’s “Why Zweli Mkhize Stands No Chance in ANC Race” (Opinion, FM Online, May 19) for a number of reasons. And I am relieved. 

Like so many in the ANC, Mkhize has become a disgrace, and the “dead man walking” epithet suits him perfectly. But it could so easily have been something different. For a time he was “the coming man” — until his apparent involvement as health minister in the Digital Vibes scandal rightly put paid to that.

Mkhize is the author of his own fate and I have no sympathy, save for disappointment at what could have been. The real tragedy in all of this is just how low the bar has been set by the Hollow Man, Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Mark Lowe
Durban

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

