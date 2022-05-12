National Mkhize says attacks on him are unfounded, unjustified Former health minister asserts his commitment to serve the poor and unemployed whether he is in political office or not B L Premium

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, at the centre of the R150m Digital Vibes saga, has responded to reports that state security agencies are wrapping up a criminal investigation against him.

Speaking to Business Day, Mkhize said: “There are a lot of unfounded and unjustified allegations and attacks against me. Nothing will deter me from serving our people. I started serving the people long ago at great risk and long before the party chose me. ..