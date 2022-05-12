Mkhize says attacks on him are unfounded, unjustified
Former health minister asserts his commitment to serve the poor and unemployed whether he is in political office or not
12 May 2022 - 19:04
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, at the centre of the R150m Digital Vibes saga, has responded to reports that state security agencies are wrapping up a criminal investigation against him.
Speaking to Business Day, Mkhize said: “There are a lot of unfounded and unjustified allegations and attacks against me. Nothing will deter me from serving our people. I started serving the people long ago at great risk and long before the party chose me. ..
