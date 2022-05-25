×

WATCH: 3 ways US abortion politics could affect SA

America’s highest court — the Supreme Court — looks set to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalised abortions in the US. What sort of ripple effect will that have in SA? Legally, none. But there are other ways we could be affected

25 May 2022 - 07:30 Yolanda Mdzeke & Joan van Dyk
Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
In SA, the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act protects the rights of a person to have access to a safe abortion, as does the constitution. 

The proposed reversal of Roe v Wade won’t have much of an effect on abortion laws in the country, but it’s hard to get an abortion in SA anyway. 

The effect of a sea change in US abortion politics will be felt more on a social, political and economic level rather than a legal one. Watch this short video to find out what legal and policy experts expect to happen.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

