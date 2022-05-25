WATCH: 3 ways US abortion politics could affect SA

In SA, the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act protects the rights of a person to have access to a safe abortion, as does the constitution.

The proposed reversal of Roe v Wade won’t have much of an effect on abortion laws in the country, but it’s hard to get an abortion in SA anyway.

The effect of a sea change in US abortion politics will be felt more on a social, political and economic level rather than a legal one. Watch this short video to find out what legal and policy experts expect to happen.