Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Nigeria goes after graft In a case so familiar to South Africans, Nigerian authorities are trying to claw back funds lost to the state through alleged corruption BL PREMIUM

Pillaging of state coffers is as much a problem for Nigeria as it is for SA. And, as in SA, Nigerian authorities are asking the courts for help.

The West African country is anxiously looking to stave off a claim, amounting to about 20% of its foreign reserves, arising from a gas-related deal with two Irish businessmen that went wrong.