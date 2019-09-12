Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Where to draw the line on employee health? What is an employer to do if a medical condition precludes a staffer from fulfilling her responsibilities? BL PREMIUM

If an employee has a medical problem and can’t carry out her duties as before, what are the obligations of her employer? Is the employer obliged to ensure she loses weight, and visits a biokineticist and dietician, as recommended by an occupational therapist? Or is it the responsibility of the staffer to take that action?

Litigation in the labour court by legal insurance company LegalWise has produced the answer.