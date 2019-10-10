Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: A new kind of corporate responsibility? International companies have voiced concerns over immigration policies that discriminate against same-sex couples in Hong Kong BL PREMIUM

One of the most important human rights cases in recent years has just been concluded in Hong Kong’s court of final appeal. It involved a senior immigration officer with the Hong Kong government, Leung Chun Kwong, and his spouse, Scott Adams. Because same-sex marriages are not lawful in Hong Kong, the two men married in New Zealand in 2014.

Their dispute concerned benefits that spouses of civil servants normally enjoy, but which were refused in Leung and Adams’s case. They were also denied the standard tax benefits of a married couple.