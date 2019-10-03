CARMEL RICKARD: Has factional fallout reached Lesotho judiciary?
Lesotho’s fractious party politics would seem to be spilling over into the country’s judicial system
03 October 2019 - 05:00
One of the most bizarre cases yet argued in Lesotho’s high court is to be heard in Maseru this week. It concerns the acting chief justice, Maseforo Mahase, and an application for the court to consider her fitness for office.
That application was lodged by Lebohang Hlaele, son-in-law of Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.