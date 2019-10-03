Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Has factional fallout reached Lesotho judiciary? Lesotho’s fractious party politics would seem to be spilling over into the country’s judicial system BL PREMIUM

One of the most bizarre cases yet argued in Lesotho’s high court is to be heard in Maseru this week. It concerns the acting chief justice, Maseforo Mahase, and an application for the court to consider her fitness for office.

That application was lodged by Lebohang Hlaele, son-in-law of Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.