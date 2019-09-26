Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Fuel for thought A petrol attendant damaged a customer’s car by using the wrong fuel. Should he have been fired for not paying for a course to improve his skills? BL PREMIUM

Since discovering that magistrates in Lesotho are paid a salary roughly equal to those of petrol attendants in SA — though without tips or any extras, of course — I have been interested in stories about the employment conditions of the people who fill our cars.

This particular case concerns self-funded compulsory training. An employee of Engen Barbeque Downs, Ngwato Lekgau, put the wrong fuel into a customer’s vehicle in December 2017. Engen covered the repair costs of more than R2,000. But what was to be done about Lekgau?