CARMEL RICKARD: Environmental crime in the crosshairs
SA’s Green Scorpions would seem to punch well above their weight, if you consider the stats in the recent national environmental compliance report
19 September 2019 - 05:00
Two significant official reports were issued in the past week: the SA Police Service’s national crime statistics; and the department of environment, forestry & fisheries’ 2018/2019 national environmental compli- ance and enforcement report.
If you study the crime report, you will spot a section on environmental crime. This, however, consists only of stats on poaching (rhino, abalone and so on). Other kinds of environmental crime are published in the compliance report, released at an environmental conference in Kimberley last week.
