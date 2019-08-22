Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Nigeria runs out of gas Nigeria is $9bn in hock to a gas-processing company after it was found to have reneged on the terms of a 20-year agreement BL PREMIUM

Is Nigeria the villain or the victim in what has become a $9bn dispute between the state and a company specially formed for a gas-processing deal with the government?

The company, Process & Industrial Development (P&ID), signed an agreement with Nigeria’s ministry of petroleum resources in 2010. In terms of this 20-year deal, Nigeria was to supply "wet gas" to the company. P&ID would process it in a specially constructed facility and remove, for its own use, the natural gas liquids before returning "lean gas", suitable for use in power generation, to Nigeria.