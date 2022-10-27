Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Crossing the river by feeling for stones. That’s been the leitmotif of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency, and his response to chief justice Raymond Zondo’s report on state capture is no different.
Anyone expecting any other reaction from Ramaphosa — to any situation — will be disappointed. In 1,700-odd days in office, he has had to navigate severe crises including a pandemic and stage 6 load-shedding. At each turn, he’s been slow, measured, careful...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The ANC albatross around Cyril’s neck
Ramaphosa has finally responded to the Zondo report on state capture. But while he’s proposed important reforms to prevent a repeat of the large-scale looting of the state, he’s shown less resolve in tackling his own party
Crossing the river by feeling for stones. That’s been the leitmotif of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency, and his response to chief justice Raymond Zondo’s report on state capture is no different.
Anyone expecting any other reaction from Ramaphosa — to any situation — will be disappointed. In 1,700-odd days in office, he has had to navigate severe crises including a pandemic and stage 6 load-shedding. At each turn, he’s been slow, measured, careful...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.