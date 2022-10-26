Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Old habits die hard in the ANC, and another stroke of the pen could easily kill off the Investigative Directorate
Registered counsellors can provide short-term talk therapy including trauma and grief counselling. Here’s where you can find these health workers
Despite growing up under difficult conditions, Umthombo students are achieving high pass rates in their courses at the country’s public universities
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
“Our country has entered a period when strategic opportunity coexists with risks and challenges, and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising.”
This is a quote from President Xi Jinping in his report to the Chinese Communist Party conference, which ended on Sunday. Xi warned that “the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation” and that “dangerous storms” are on the horizon...
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril has picked a bunch of losers
Ramaphosa’s campaign has been lacklustre while his rivals seem to be outflanking him
