Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Mboweni's paper causes palpable anger in Cosatu Implementation of microeconomic reforms now unnecessarily adversarial and politicised

By his own admission finance minister Tito Mboweni was not much of an armed guerrilla and narrowly missed killing a mutual friend of ours with a stray bullet during military training.

Thankfully his economics training was more successful and Mboweni graduated with an MA in development economics from the University of East Anglia in 1988, going on to become a member of the ANC’s economic policy group and later the first black governor of the SA Reserve Bank.