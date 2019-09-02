MMUSI MAIMANE: Tito Mboweni’s reform strategy needs support from all quarters

What Mboweni needs now to push his plans through is vocal, robust support from all quarters, be it civil society groupings, think tanks or opposition parties. Most of all, he needs President Cyril Ramaphosa’s full support.

SA’s economy is in such a bad way and the reform required so obvious that the complete lack of change under the new administration has been perplexing and dismaying. Of course, there are many in the ANC who seek to obstruct reform because it threatens their entrenched interests. But Mboweni and others in the ANC who support reform surely know they would have the full support of the DA, and many other opposition parties too, for any reforms they choose to pass.

This reform agenda is based on the principle, long held by the DA, that only a growing economy can deliver real, broad prosperity and generate more tax revenue for the state to spend on social services. It shows a welcome commitment to a market- rather than state-led economy and to the fiscal discipline we need to get us out of our current debt trap. It seeks to make it easier for businesses to start up, operate, and compete globally. It is music to our ears!

The DA strongly supports the proposal of “full or partial exemptions for SMMEs from certain kinds of regulations, including labour regulations, to mitigate the start-up costs for SMMEs, but also to reduce the considerable regulatory requirements”. Unlocking small business activity is the key to mass job creation and skilling.

We also welcome the proposal that municipalities should take over control of local transport, including rail. This will enable us in the Western Cape to develop an integrated bus-rail commuter system, which would take about half-a-million commuters off Cape Town’s roads and into safer, greener, cheaper buses and trains while alleviating road congestion.

And of course, we wholeheartedly embrace the focus on boosting labour-intensive activity such as tourism and agriculture by relaxing visa regulations and creating an enabling environment for investment in agriculture, including by upholding private property rights. We have long called for more competition in the energy and communications industries to increase access and reduce costs. So, we welcome the proposals to unbundle Eskom, sell its coal stations and introduce an independent grid operator, as well as to open Telkom’s fixed-line broadband network and auction spectrum.

The only criticism we at the DA could level at Mboweni’s reform strategy is that it does not go far enough. Cities must be able to purchase power directly from independent power producers and the police service must be provincialised. We’d like to see broad-based BEE scrapped or completely overhauled to enable real redress, and an unequivocal rejection of SA Reserve Bank nationalisation, expropriation without compensation, the national minimum wage and National Health Insurance (at least until we have a more solvent and capable state), all of which introduce risk and deter investment.

But I say this only for completeness, recognising that Mboweni faces constraints within his own party, and his need for pragmatism. We understand that he’s biting off as much as can realistically be chewed right now.

• Maimane is DA leader