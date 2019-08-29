Companies SA Express bailout hope fails to fly with Tito Mboweni Records kept by Acsa on airline ‘on-time performance’ show a marked deterioration by SA Express over July BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a hard line on struggling state-owned airline SA Express and has turned down its plea for a R200m government-loan guarantee.

The guarantee is vital for the airline to keep flying. It has depleted its working capital and is unable to borrow from commercial banks without it.