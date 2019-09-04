TONY LEON: Two-and-a-half cheers for Tito Mboweni’s growth plan
Business is still seen by many of Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s cabinet colleagues as the enemy, at best a necessary evil to tax to exhaustion
“Running out of Road” is the pertinently titled report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) report on our dreadful public finances.
When you actually drill down into the detail of our cratering revenues and blowout expenditure, “Headlong into a Cul de Sac” or “Entering the Death Zone” might be even catchier.
