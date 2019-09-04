ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Path to economic prosperity or collapse — the choice is ours
Those led by president and finance minister support the straight and narrow. Those led by Cosatu and SACP do not
04 September 2019 - 05:08
SA is at the crossroads, again. Like it or not, we have two choices, each of which comes with a set of objectives.
One choice is to follow the path cleared by the head of state and the finance minister. On the face of it, theirs is a policy path towards expanding the economy and ensuring the gains are distributed more equitably across society, setting the country on a path towards prosperity and stability and generating high levels of trust among the public.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.