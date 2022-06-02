Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: As PwC exits, can Oceana keep anyone? This year, the fishing giant has lost its CEO, CFO and now its auditor. And yet director Zarina Bassa says it’s all going swimmingly B L Premium

Zarina Bassa, who chairs the audit committee of Oceana, hadn’t expected to open an e-mail on Friday afternoon and see a “Dear John” letter from the fishing giant’s auditor, PwC, announcing it was quitting “with immediate effect”.

Still, it wouldn’t have come as a complete shock to Bassa, herself a former auditor and banker. Oceana had, after all, been in low-level warfare with its auditor for months, and she’d met PwC just the week before she got its letter of resignation...