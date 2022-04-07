Money & Investing FISHING ASSETS Make mine a seafood platter The merger of Brimstone’s two biggest assets, Oceana and Sea Harvest, could create a top 10 global fishing company with serious clout B L Premium

Can Brimstone — one of just a few enduring empowerment counters on the JSE — create a local fishing champion that will rank among the biggest seafood businesses in the world?

When Cape Town-based Brimstone Investment Corp was founded in the mid-1990s, with money mainly collected from local communities, its first investments were made in the fishing sector. Oceana Group and Sea Harvest have remained anchor investments and account for by far the bulk of Brimstone’s intrinsic net asset value (iNAV)...