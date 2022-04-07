FISHING ASSETS
Make mine a seafood platter
The merger of Brimstone’s two biggest assets, Oceana and Sea Harvest, could create a top 10 global fishing company with serious clout
07 April 2022 - 05:00
Can Brimstone — one of just a few enduring empowerment counters on the JSE — create a local fishing champion that will rank among the biggest seafood businesses in the world?
When Cape Town-based Brimstone Investment Corp was founded in the mid-1990s, with money mainly collected from local communities, its first investments were made in the fishing sector. Oceana Group and Sea Harvest have remained anchor investments and account for by far the bulk of Brimstone’s intrinsic net asset value (iNAV)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now