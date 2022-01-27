Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Why the PPC insider sale has sparked jitters After a 187% stock surge in the past year, you can see why CEO Roland van Wijnen and shareholder VCP sold part of their stock. But, traders wonder, should we do the same? B L Premium

Some unlikely companies have become hot favourites of SA’s burgeoning class of armchair share traders. This year, the most traded stocks on EasyEquities are Purple Group (the owner of the trading platform), Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, the recovering Steinhoff, and steelmaker ArcelorMittal. It may surprise you to know that PPC, the dour cement company, is seventh most popular.

PPC is hardly a newbie with a compelling growth story: this year, it’ll be 130 years old, having been incorporated as De Eerste Cement Fabrieken Beperkt the same year that General Electric was created in New York, viruses were first described by a Russian botanist, and JRR Tolkien was born...