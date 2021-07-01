Sephaku cements a surprise
The hard lockdown forced the company to pursue a rights offer and renegotiate its debt. Investors have been richly rewarded
01 July 2021 - 05:00
SA’s cement sector is far less brittle than it was a year ago. The share price of market leader PPC has rebounded 230%, bearing testimony to the better industry fundamentals.
While PPC’s operational improvements and debt-culling efforts have occupied centre stage on the JSE, few investors might have realised that smaller cement player Sephaku has managed an even more startling comeback. Over a year, Sephaku’s share has surged almost 600% from an early July low of 25c to current levels of 174c...
