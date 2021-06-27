Business New private power plants give PPC a concrete basis for hope BL PREMIUM

PPC, whose debt levels have been reduced to far more manageable levels, is poised to benefit from the resumption of big state infrastructure projects and the lifting of the private sector self-generation threshold to 100MW.

Analysts believe SA's largest cement manufacturer, which has slashed debt by more than half and restructured operations to better suit market demand, is seeing daylight after some difficult years and is finally in a position to take advantage of any favourable market changes...