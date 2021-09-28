Companies / Industrials PPC says rights issue is almost off the table as debt pile erodes Lenders have agreed to remove a need for a forced rights issue, amid progress in the cement makers battle against debt B L Premium

PPC says a lender-compelled rights issue is almost off the table, having now successfully completed its R515m sale of its lime business, while it is also seeing the benefits of a pickup in cement sales to above pre-pandemic levels.

SA’s biggest cement maker is now “largely done” with a restructuring process aimed at bringing debt to sustainable levels, CEO Roland van Wijnen told Business Day. With no major expansion plans in the offing, the group is now sufficiently cash-generative to avoid tapping shareholders altogether, he said...