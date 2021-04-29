Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Lindiwe Sisulu’s Cuba farce She says South Africans don't want the work she’s giving to the Cubans. Unlikely — since 22% of consulting engineers have lost their jobs in recent years BL PREMIUM

At a ceremony to greet the latest batch of 24 Cuban engineers last week, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said they were "coming to help us in the rural areas" since "very few of our own engineers would possibly opt to go work in the rural areas because they have families".

That’s just nonsense, says Chris Campbell, the CEO of the industry association, the Consulting Engineers of SA (Cesa). "It’s just so far from the truth, and it shows she didn’t do her homework. It comes down to how dismissive the government is of its own people — how dare they be so dismissive about our local engineers."..