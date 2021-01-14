EDITORIAL: Let them eat cake

Is Lindiwe Sisulu the true face of the ANC? Daughter of party royalty, Walter and Albertina Sisulu, the human settlements minister is starting to bear a closer resemblance to the grossly pampered queen of France, Marie Antoinette, than to the struggle family dedicated to creating a better life for SA and its citizens.

The latest slip of her mask — a shouting match with community housing activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi — is a giveaway of someone unused to accountability, let alone challenge.

The minister is now apparently pursuing a criminal case against Swartbooi, on the advice of her legal team, essentially doubling down on an unseemly fit of pique.

It may be that Swartbooi, as some claim, hijacked Sisulu’s visit to the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha, where a fire on New Year’s Day left 500 residents homeless, in a bid to focus attention on the problems faced by residents of the Mpolweni settlement. His claim, it seems, is that Sisulu promised materials to rebuild houses that still haven’t been delivered.

But behaving like a wounded harpy at the first sign of a challenge isn’t a characteristic much prized in a leader — especially not in a country where citizens have legitimate cause to question the promises so easily given by their government. On this score, Sisulu isn’t fit to govern.