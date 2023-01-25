Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s meaningless absence at Davos

South Africa’s second team at the World Economic Forum had nothing to offer the world

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 06:00

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the annual World Economic Forum jamboree in Davos. He gave up the chance to hobnob with the rich and powerful to “urgently” deal with the electricity crisis at home. The rest of the South African delegation, which included finance minister Enoch Godongwana, made its way to Switzerland to convince the world that we are “open for business”.

I am not quite sure how anyone in that delegation could stand in front of a serious audience and say, with a straight face, that South Africa is indeed open for business while households and businesses were experiencing upwards of 12 hours a day of electricity cuts. Sowetan published a heart-wrenching front page, listing some of the many small businesses that are buckling because of the blackouts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.