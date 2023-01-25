An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the annual World Economic Forum jamboree in Davos. He gave up the chance to hobnob with the rich and powerful to “urgently” deal with the electricity crisis at home. The rest of the South African delegation, which included finance minister Enoch Godongwana, made its way to Switzerland to convince the world that we are “open for business”.
I am not quite sure how anyone in that delegation could stand in front of a serious audience and say, with a straight face, that South Africa is indeed open for business while households and businesses were experiencing upwards of 12 hours a day of electricity cuts. Sowetan published a heart-wrenching front page, listing some of the many small businesses that are buckling because of the blackouts...
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s meaningless absence at Davos
South Africa’s second team at the World Economic Forum had nothing to offer the world
