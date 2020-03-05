EDITORIAL: Even with no cash, Mkhize clings to NHI

Dr Zweli Mkhize was present in parliament last week when finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his budget speech. He might also have caught the news that the country’s economy is in something of a spiral after dipping into recession (for the second time in two years), after the fourth quarter GDP growth tanked by 1.4%.

And yet, were you to glance at Mkhize’s public statements, you’d be forgiven for thinking he is under the illusion he lives in a mansion situated on a Saudi Arabian oil field, where people are employed just to think up creative new ways to spend endless fountains of money.

On social media, health minister Mkhize wistfully drones on about how National Health Insurance (NHI) is his department’s top priority, and how it will be "one of the best things that ever happened to SA".

The crucial question is: with what money?

Mkhize will surely have noticed that last week Mboweni "reprioritised" all of R55.6m, over three years, to the department of health to strengthen its capacity to phase in NHI. This allocation will be "reviewed as NHI is implemented".

Just R5m — 0.0021% of this year’s budget — is being allocated to set up the NHI fund, an amount described by health economist Alex van den Heever as a reality check for a vanity project.

This minuscule allocation, needless to say, was less than a sliver of the R440bn which economists estimate is needed to finance NHI.

From this, it’s clear that the National Treasury has given short shrift to the project. Not because it doesn’t think it’s a meritworthy project, but simply because we don’t have the money.

Yet last week, on the eve of the budget, President Cyril Ramaphosa was also espousing NHI’s merits. "We will implement it in an incremental fashion and aim to cover the whole country by 2025. We will use an affordable approach to progressively move towards a comprehensive NHI environment," he said.