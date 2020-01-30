Compensation Fund’s failure to pay health providers bodes ill for NHI
The Compensation Fund’s new website to record accidents and lodge claims has been dysfunctional since late 2019
30 January 2020 - 05:10
In a failure that could intensify concerns about the administration of the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI), a multi-billion-rand government fund that compensates doctors and therapists for treating injured workers has not settled most of its bills since October 2019.
This is because the Compensation Fund’s new website to record accidents and lodge claims has been dysfunctional since then. Health professionals say this is putting "workers’ lives at risk".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.