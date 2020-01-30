National / Health Compensation Fund’s failure to pay health providers bodes ill for NHI The Compensation Fund’s new website to record accidents and lodge claims has been dysfunctional since late 2019 BL PREMIUM

In a failure that could intensify concerns about the administration of the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI), a multi-billion-rand government fund that compensates doctors and therapists for treating injured workers has not settled most of its bills since October 2019.

This is because the Compensation Fund’s new website to record accidents and lodge claims has been dysfunctional since then. Health professionals say this is putting "workers’ lives at risk".