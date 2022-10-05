The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
After 2024 or 2029, the ANC will be unable to form a government on its own — and that’s where the big test lies for the DA
SPONSORED | Gateways to trade success can only be opened if African countries stop competing and start co-operating, say experts
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
You turn your back for a moment and the place goes wild. I went on holiday and the DA was running the coalition government in Joburg. I come back and the ANC is. You can be certain that whatever slight progress mayor Mpho Phalatse had been making in our economic hub, it will now end.
Experience tells us a government of the ANC, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), COPE and whatever other odds and sods, supported by the EFF, and a R77bn budget make for just one outcome — and it won’t be pretty...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: Why Mpho Phalatse should hang in there
After 2024 or 2029, the ANC will be unable to form a government on its own — and that’s where the big test lies for the DA
You turn your back for a moment and the place goes wild. I went on holiday and the DA was running the coalition government in Joburg. I come back and the ANC is. You can be certain that whatever slight progress mayor Mpho Phalatse had been making in our economic hub, it will now end.
Experience tells us a government of the ANC, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), COPE and whatever other odds and sods, supported by the EFF, and a R77bn budget make for just one outcome — and it won’t be pretty...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.