Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s New Deal has its roots in an old mess Unlike Roosevelt, our president is not facing a war, but an economy ravaged by years of ANC ineptitude BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a virtual cabinet lekgotla with his colleagues, their directors-general and provincial premiers this week to get final approval of his much-vaunted economic recovery programme.

It should not be problematic — there is little reform in the plan other than the pain ministers will already be expecting from big cuts to their departmental budgets as the finance minister tries to get the national debt under control.