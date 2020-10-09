Economy Ramaphosa sets date to unveil economic rescue plan The plan has been months in the making alongside business and labour and hopes to counter the economic damage done by the Covid-19 lockdown BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address both houses of parliament on Thursday to unveil the long-awaited economic recovery plan for the country.

The plan has been months in the making alongside business and labour and hopes to counter the economic damage done by the Covid-19 lockdown and reset the economy for growth. At least 2.2-million people have lost their jobs and SA’s GDP for 2020 is projected to plummet by about 8%.