ANN CROTTY: No simple solution to the executive pay problem
A proposed amendment to the Companies Act is the best option to curb unintended generosity
26 October 2023 - 05:00
Two things can be said about remuneration without fear of contradiction: the gap between what top executives and other employees are paid has grown in the past 20 years, and no member of a remuneration committee has been held to account for this, or for anything remuneration related.
Perhaps it would be unfair to hold any individual to account, given the systemic nature of the problem. But it would be equally unfair not to suggest that the supine role of remuneration committee members has played a part in the widening gap...
