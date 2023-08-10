ANN CROTTY: Virtual reality vs real life
Too many companies are still keeping shareholders at arm’s length with virtual AGMs
For a number of South African companies, even the Covid cloud has a silver lining. It’s not just the fortunate executives who scored when their share options were issued at the bargain-basement prices prevailing early in the pandemic, it’s all the boards that have used the Covid-created excuse to abandon in-person AGMs.
It’s difficult to overstate the importance of in-person AGMs. Being less susceptible to corporate choreography, they represent an opportunity for shareholders to see how their overpaid executives perform under a little pressure. It is the only event of the year when the board has to engage with a group of people over whom it holds no sway, and do so in public...
