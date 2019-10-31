Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Who said you can’t eat stew for breakfast? Since I arrived in Lagos three days ago, not a day has passed that I haven’t eaten goat meat BL PREMIUM

By the time I leave this place, I think I’ll be bleating like a goat! It’s 9am and I have just polished off a sumptuous breakfast, the centrepiece of which was goat stew and jollof rice. Last night, I had a delectable dinner from a smörgåsbord of offerings, but I couldn’t resist a good helping of goat meat. At lunch time, I had a goat snack as well.

In other words, since I arrived in Lagos three days ago, not a day has passed that I haven’t eaten goat meat. Many black South Africans reading this are probably screwing up their faces in disgust: what kind of Zulu are you, Fred?