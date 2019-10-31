FRED KHUMALO: Who said you can’t eat stew for breakfast?
Since I arrived in Lagos three days ago, not a day has passed that I haven’t eaten goat meat
31 October 2019 - 05:00
By the time I leave this place, I think I’ll be bleating like a goat! It’s 9am and I have just polished off a sumptuous breakfast, the centrepiece of which was goat stew and jollof rice. Last night, I had a delectable dinner from a smörgåsbord of offerings, but I couldn’t resist a good helping of goat meat. At lunch time, I had a goat snack as well.
In other words, since I arrived in Lagos three days ago, not a day has passed that I haven’t eaten goat meat. Many black South Africans reading this are probably screwing up their faces in disgust: what kind of Zulu are you, Fred?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.