FRED KHUMALO: Val, worth the visit It's a town rich in history, and the reason I'll be going back, with my family, is the tales the locals pass around like pinches of snuff

The war was already in its second year when, on the morning of December 29 1900, a train travelling from Natal to the Transvaal was attacked by a group of Boer guerrillas as it rounded a bend towards the dorpie of Waterval. Moving swiftly, the Boers overpowered the driver and some British soldiers on board. Then they secured boxes of what they believed was ammunition.

But instead of ammunition the boxes contained hundreds of bottles of whiskey. They loaded the boxes onto six ox wagons already groaning under the weight of other goods stolen from the train. That night, the Boers sat down with the British prisoners of war for a roaring whisky-fuelled party. The following day, when the fog of whisky cleared, the war continued.