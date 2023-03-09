Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
Subscription video on demand (SVOD) is the media distribution model that a group like Netflix has historically played in. The world also has AVOD, which is advertising-supported (a tier that Netflix is now using in addition to SVOD) and transactional video on demand (TVOD), which is essentially pay-per-view.
Acronyms aside, the world of media has changed rapidly in the age of the smartphone and access to uncapped internet. It really wasn’t that long ago that BlackBerry Messenger dominated instant messaging, as people were thrilled to be able to chat to their friends more often without using up SMS balances. Then along came WhatsApp and everything changed. Similarly, streaming changed the game completely for content delivery and how we consume video...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: MultiChoice — it’s in the name
A solid deal between MultiChoice, Comcast and Showmax looks like it will secure the local player’s future against streaming services like Netflix. But Canal+ remains the mystery element
