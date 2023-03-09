Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: MultiChoice — it’s in the name

A solid deal between MultiChoice, Comcast and Showmax looks like it will secure the local player’s future against streaming services like Netflix. But Canal+ remains the mystery element

09 March 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Subscription video on demand (SVOD) is the media distribution model that a group like Netflix has historically played in. The world also has AVOD, which is advertising-supported (a tier that Netflix is now using in addition to SVOD) and transactional video on demand (TVOD), which is essentially pay-per-view.

Acronyms aside, the world of media has changed rapidly in the age of the smartphone and access to uncapped internet. It really wasn’t that long ago that BlackBerry Messenger dominated instant messaging, as people were thrilled to be able to chat to their friends more often without using up SMS balances. Then along came WhatsApp and everything changed. Similarly, streaming changed the game completely for content delivery and how we consume video...

