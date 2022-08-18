×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Disney’s streaming gamble

Disney is a compelling story — provided the economics of streaming improve

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00 The Finance Ghost

This hasn’t been a magical year for Disney shareholders. The House of Mouse is down more than 22% in 2022, though it is up a spectacular 30% in the past month. The joy of buying shares with a long-term mindset is that you can ride the volatility, provided you still believe in the story.

Disney has an exceptionally strong core business that incubates the streaming business by absorbing significant losses — more than $1bn in the past quarter alone. The linear networks division (traditional media) made a profit of $2.5bn, driven by businesses such as National Geographic, ESPN and ABC...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.