SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
This hasn’t been a magical year for Disney shareholders. The House of Mouse is down more than 22% in 2022, though it is up a spectacular 30% in the past month. The joy of buying shares with a long-term mindset is that you can ride the volatility, provided you still believe in the story.
Disney has an exceptionally strong core business that incubates the streaming business by absorbing significant losses — more than $1bn in the past quarter alone. The linear networks division (traditional media) made a profit of $2.5bn, driven by businesses such as National Geographic, ESPN and ABC...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Disney’s streaming gamble
Disney is a compelling story — provided the economics of streaming improve
