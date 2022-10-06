×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

McLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN McLEOD: DStv gets set for life after satellite

MultiChoice is betting that consumers will stay with it even in the era of streaming

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 05:00

MultiChoice Group, like Telkom previously, is a company South Africans love to hate.

Complaining about everything from never-ending repeats to the cost of the subscription bouquets, many consumers assume this is a company in structural decline — one with a business model that is slowly being eroded by nimbler online alternatives like Netflix. In other words, they feel it’s all downhill from here...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.