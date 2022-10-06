You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
MultiChoice Group, like Telkom previously, is a company South Africans love to hate.
Complaining about everything from never-ending repeats to the cost of the subscription bouquets, many consumers assume this is a company in structural decline — one with a business model that is slowly being eroded by nimbler online alternatives like Netflix. In other words, they feel it’s all downhill from here...
McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: DStv gets set for life after satellite
MultiChoice is betting that consumers will stay with it even in the era of streaming
