Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
It’s that time of year again, when retailers try to entice us with price cuts and year-end specials. But for luxury goods, the sales strategy is different. An increase in price seems to stimulate higher demand for such products. Perceptions of scarcity and quality are reinforced by keeping the product out of reach for most of us, creating the aspiration of being able to afford such indulgences “one day”. While many South Africans already have Richemont shares sparkling in their portfolios, let’s have a look at some other global luxury goods companies:
LVMH ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Luxury comes at a premium
Besides Richemont, a clutch of companies sell the world’s most expensive and desirable fashion items. But pick carefully
It’s that time of year again, when retailers try to entice us with price cuts and year-end specials. But for luxury goods, the sales strategy is different. An increase in price seems to stimulate higher demand for such products. Perceptions of scarcity and quality are reinforced by keeping the product out of reach for most of us, creating the aspiration of being able to afford such indulgences “one day”. While many South Africans already have Richemont shares sparkling in their portfolios, let’s have a look at some other global luxury goods companies:
LVMH ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.