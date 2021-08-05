Features / Cover Story Why investing in luxury stocks has never been more lucrative Investors in luxury goods companies have enjoyed glittering returns over the years. And well-heeled clientele are not exactly averse — even during economic crises — to forking out top dollar for handmade watches, delicately crafted necklaces, fancy footwear and exotic sports cars. But not all luxury companies are equal, and strategic slip-ups — particularly a tilt at mainstream appeal — can prove costly BL PREMIUM

You can imagine the horror that must have rippled down Burberry executives’ spines in 2002 when EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook was photographed in head-to-toe Burberry on an outing with her similarly clad daughter Jody, pushing an equally over-the-top pushchair.

After years as something of a fusty but still classic brand, Burberry had suddenly become cool. So cool, in fact, that everyone wanted a piece of it — including B-grade actors, in-yer-face football hooligans and swathes of the great British public personified by Little Britain character Vicky Pollard: the loutish chavs...