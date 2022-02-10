DAVID BUCKHAM: Inequality in a luxury watch

Lockdowns, insurrections and riots aside, the insanity of our world today is best exemplified, ironically, by the auction of a luxury Swiss watch. On July 21 2021, in the midst of the pandemic with economies worldwide on their knees, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref 5711 with an olive green dial sold at auction for $490,000 — 10 times its retail value.

To be clear, if you were to walk into a Patek Philippe store and ask for the 5711, and were it available, its retail price would be $52,000. It is to all intents and purposes an uncomplicated timepiece, manufactured in steel rather than gold, and therefore theoretically less expensive to produce and in theory also less desirable.

However, owing to a combination of scarcity, prestige, the new reality of being stuck in your home for months on end and the explosion of social media influence, there has been a sea change in the nature of global demand for fashion, particularly high-end brands.

Because of the limited number of watches that the likes of Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex manufacture, only their most loyal and well-connected customers will be offered new watches from retailers.

Thereafter, the only way to purchase one of these watches is through the resale market, often at a much higher price. This has been the case for many years. Since the onset of the pandemic, however, prices have soared.

In 1971, Audemars Piguet, the Swiss watch company founded in 1875, faced an existential crisis. The rise in popularity of quartz watches produced in Japan had caused an upheaval in the industry. The new technology, mass-produced in the East, dealt a huge blow to the age-old Swiss watchmaking fraternity. Audemars Piguet, its revenue significantly diminished, needed to make a bold move to reinvigorate its appeal.

At the time, the company’s research showed there was rising interest in steel watches, particularly in the Italian market. So the company hired Gérald Genta, a supremely talented watch designer at the peak of his powers.

On the evening before the opening day of the Basel watch fair in 1971, Audemars Piguet’s MD called Genta and tasked him with designing an "unprecedented steel watch" — but he needed the design by the following morning. By the time dawn broke, Genta handed the struggling Swiss watch company a design that would change the history of the watchmaking industry forever. The name of the watch was the Royal Oak.